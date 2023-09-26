Shein unveils designer collections under EvoluShein incubator programme

Fast fashion giant Shein has unveiled the collections of designers from its Shein x Designer Incubator Programme under the EvoluShein by Design initiative.

According to the company, the project aims to accelerate the use of “preferred materials and scaling responsible manufacturing processes”.

Six US-based participating designers – Alexandria Carroll, Anke Wonder, Farah Naz, Jacqueline City, Lauren Flagg and Lillian Butterworth – were selected to take part in the programme.

Those chosen had to meet the requirement that garments must consist of at least 30 percent “preferred materials”, such as recycled polyester, “forest-safe” viscose or “rescued deadstock”.

Products must also have been manufactured by suppliers that had “achieved high social and environmental compliance verification through third-party audits”.

Shein added that the pieces would then be produced via its “small-batch, on-demand production model”.

In a release, the company’s director of sustainability, Caitrin Watson, said: “The six designers launching collections today are already independently incorporating sustainability into their personal brands and have expressed that using these lower-impact materials is really important to them moving forward.

“We’re excited to open this up to our Shein X Designers and beyond, and to hopefully inspire the next generation of sustainability-conscious fashion creators.”