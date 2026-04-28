Sherri Hill alleges copyright infringement in new lawsuit against e-commerce platforms

Prom dress retailer Sherri Hill is taking action against various e-commerce platforms that it has accused of using copyrighted imagery and design elements without authorisation.

Filed with the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, the case has been brought against Medon, Inc., SheIsMe, Inc., and related individuals and entities operating the KissProm.com and SheIsMe.com websites.

According to the complaint, brought by Gioconda Law Group PLLC, the images in question are protected under Sherri Hill’s registered copyright portfolio, and have been used in the brand’s marketing and branding initiatives.

The company alleges that the accused companies used the images for their own advertising and in the sale of formal dresses, altering and displaying them without permission.

Sherri Hill cited federal copyright law, specifically in regards to infringement and removal or alteration of copyright management information, as well as related claims under federal and New York law.

The company said it is seeking various relief, including damages, injunctive relief, and other remedies.

The defendants of the filing have not yet responded to the lawsuit, and the allegations made remain unadjudicated, Gioconda Law Group reported.