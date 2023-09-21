Shiseido steps into wellness with new brand launch

Japanese beauty giant Shiseido has begun its entry into the wellness space with the launch of a new brand that will aim to “help people pursue their own unique beauty and wellness”.

Set to be unveiled in February 2024, Shiseido Beauty Wellness (SBW) will first conduct the research and development of its products alongside Tsumura and Kagome; the former bringing forward knowledge on herbal medicines, the latter on vegetable beverages.

While initially selling such products throughout Japan, Shiseido said it was planning to expand SBW into the Asian market, including China, from 2025 onward.

Its launch taps into the growing demand for wellness products, an offset of shifts in the global environment and social issues that has led consumers to seek a more mental and physical well-being.

This was reflected in a survey carried out by Shiseido, where 74 percent of women between the ages of 20 and 60 felt that the skin, body and mind were connected, with 72 percent further agreeing that it was necessary to take care of the body from the inside out in order to stay healthy.

Wellness typically refers to lifestyle products that strive to cater to this desire, offering a more holistic approach to personal care that is based around healthy habits.

It is this business that Shiseido is planning on developing towards through SBW, fusing wellness and beauty, with the group noting in a release that it would “continue to create new value” by doing so.