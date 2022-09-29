Shiseido to acquire London-based Gallinée

Shiseido Europe, a subsidiary of beauty conglomerate Shiseido Company, has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the outstanding shares of Gallinée, a microbiome-focused beauty brand.

The London-based beauty brand was founded in 2014 by Marie Drago and has centred its work around skin microbiome through “science-backed” beauty products.

In a release, Shiseido said the company is both a complementary and unique addition to its portfolio, with it bringing a “differentiated positioning within the emerging field of skin microbiome”.

Its acquisition is part of Shiseido’s mission to exemplify its commitment to the skin beauty category and adds to its ‘WIN 2023 and Beyond’ strategy, in which the group stated that its aiming to become the world’s number one company in the sector by 2030.

Gallinée will be able to work with the group’s resources across commercial infrastructure, R&D capabilities and cross-functional expertise to drive brand growth.

Drago, its founder, will join Shiseido’s EMEA team following the completion of the transaction and will continue to support the label as its chief creative officer.