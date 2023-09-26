Shoe Carnival names new chief financial officer

Footwear specialist Shoe Carnival has announced the appointment of Patrick Edwards as the company’s senior vice president, chief financial officer, secretary and treasurer, effective immediately.

While Edwards was most recently the retailer’s executive officer, he has also served as its chief accounting officer and secretary since 2021 and had held the positions of vice president and controllers upon joining the company in 2019.

Prior to this, Edwards served in increasingly responsible roles in finance and accounting over his 18-year career with utility holding company Vectren Corporation, including vice president and treasurer. He had also worked in public accounting for PricewaterhouseCoopers.

For his CFO role, he succeeds Erik Gast, who has “mutually agreed” to exit Shoe Carnival to “pursue other opportunities”.

In a release, Mark Worden, Shoe Carnival’s president and CEO, said: “Patrick has been a significant contributor to our success since joining Shoe Carnival in 2019.

“I am very pleased that he has agreed to expand his role and I am confident that he will continue to add incredible value as we move forward in executing our strategy to grow the business and drive shareholder value.”