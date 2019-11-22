Shoe Carnival revenues increase 2 percent for Q3

The company said on Thursday its Q3 net profit grew. Revenues climbed by 2 percent from the same period last year.

For Q3, the company's net profit was 14 million dollars, grew from 12 million dollars last year. Furthermore, revenues surged to 275 million dollars.

Shoe Carnival Inc. is an American retailer of family footwear, with stores througout the midwest, south and southeast regions of the United States. Headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Shoe Carnival Inc offers footwear for men, women and children.

This story was generated by Arria, an AI tool that turns data into stories. You can report errors or bugs to [email protected]