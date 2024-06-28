Shoe Zone subject to cyber attack

Footwear retailer Shoe Zone has announced that it has been impacted by a cyber incident which “has resulted in unauthorised access to certain online systems and data”.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that it enacted its IT security protocols upon learning of the incident, taking “immediate steps to stop the unauthorised access to its systems and data”.

In addition to this, third-party consultants have been tasked with investigating the nature and extent of the situation and implementing an incident response plan.

Shoe Zone noted that such action has allowed for its website to remain operational and it will continue to trade with customers and suppliers. At present, the company also does not anticipate any financial impact from the incident.

It continued: “Shoe Zone takes the issue of data security extremely seriously, and any affected individuals will be notified as appropriate and in accordance with applicable regulations.”