ShopClues to merge with Singapore’s Qoo10 Pte

E-commerce company ShopClues has merged with Singapore-based Qoo10 Pte, a leading ecommerce platform in South East Asia to expand into other Asian countries. The company services small and medium enterprises via its localised online marketplaces in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong.

This partnership presents new strategic opportunities for both companies, as it opens up cross border opportunities for consumers and sellers across Asia, the statement said. ShopClues has built a value-for-money marketplace with eco-system of small merchants. More than 700,000 small and micro-merchants from ShopClues will be able to access to global markets via Qoo10’s presence in South East Asia. Similarly, Qoo10’s merchants and its cross border logistics business will get access to the large Indian market with their high quality, value-for-money products.