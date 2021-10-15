Shopify partners with Microsoft and Oracle for ERP programme launch

Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify has announced the launch of a global enterprise planning resource (ERP) programme, enabling high-level partners to build direct integrations into the Shopify App Store.

The new system will allow Shopify Plus merchants to manage volume and complexity through partnerships with leading ERP providers, such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Oracle NetSuite, Infor, Acumatica and Brightpearl. The Global ERP Programme offers access to centrally managed systems to connect e-commerce platforms to financial and inventory business data for simpler operations.

“At Shopify, we support businesses during all stages of their journeys, from first scale to full scale,” said Mark Bergen, Shopify’s vice president, in a statement. “Regardless of their size, maturity or complexity, merchants can thrive and grow with confidence on Shopify.”

He continued: “With the launch of the Global ERP Programme, we’re demonstrating our investment in supporting our enterprise merchants. We’re excited to partner with Microsoft, NetSuite, Infor, Acumatica and Brightpearl to bring together the best in commerce with the best in ERP. Together, we’re driving a reinvention of enterprise commerce by giving our merchants the power to manage the complexity of their business operations at scale.”

With the new programme, Shopify users can access certified apps integrated with the platform without third-party installations. The implementation will allow merchants to develop workflow connectivity, optimised data control and quicker management processes through automation.

David Morgan, senior director of e-commerce at clothing brand J.Lindeberg, said about the new optimisation: “Connecting our ERP, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, with our Shopify storefront will be a gamechanger for our business. With the rapid pace of change in our industry over the past year, it’s now more critical than ever for us to have deep, accurate and immediate insights into all areas across our organisation. We’re excited about connecting our ERP with Shopify to optimise our data-driven decision making for the benefit of our business and our customers.”

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central will become available beginning 2022, while as of this moment Shopify merchants can now connect the other ERP solutions to their stores through the Shopify App Store.