Shoppers Stop names Venugopal Nair as MD & CEO

Shoppers Stop Ltd has announced the appointment of Venugopal Nair as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective November 6, 2020 to lead the next phase of expansion.

Commenting on Nair’s appointment, BS Nagesh, Chairman of the company said in a statement: “Venu has an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption, which is the need of the hour. We believe that Venu is the right person to lead Shoppers in this critical phase and its next phase of growth.”

Nair, the company said, is a retail leader with 27 years of varied experience in the retail & apparel Industry across South Asia & Europe. He is currently CEO of Westside at Trent Limited. Prior to Westside, Nair was the MD of Marks & Spencer Reliance Pvt. Ltd. In his earlier tenures, he has held leadership roles with various corporates like Marks & Spencer Plc, Madura Garments and Arvind Mills.

Picture:Facebook/Shoppers Stop