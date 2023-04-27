Shoppers Stop posts strong growth in revenue and profit

Shoppers Stop reported fourth quarter revenue of Rs 1,175 crore, up 32 percent, while EBITDA reached Rs 55 crore compared to Rs 13 crore in the same quarter of FY22. PBT for the quarter was Rs 14 crore.

For the full year, the company’s revenue reached Rs 5,066 crore, up 63 percent, EBITDA, 324 crore and PBT was Rs 164 crore.

Commenting on the trading performance, Venu Nair, MD & CEO at Shoppers Stop, said: “I am pleased to share that we have continued to deliver robust sales growth this quarter, which is broad based with a healthy balance of price, volume and mix. This is the highest sales growth with all KPI’s consistently improving over a period of time.”

Highlights of Shoppers Stop’s Q4 and full year results

The company said in a release that First Citizen contributed 77 percent of revenue offline and 39 percent online. Private brands sales were Rs 158 crore, up 35 percent, contributing 14 percent to the overall revenue.

Beauty segment sales reached Rs 197 crore, up 29 percent with a contribution of 17 percent. The company launched 40 SKU’s in Arcelia, and the total portfolio reached over 450.

For the full year, private brands sales reached Rs 723 crore, up 70 percent and beauty segment sales were Rs 804 crore, up 54 percent. The company acquired exclusive distribution of 15 beauty brands during the year under review.

Shoppers Stop opened 11 departmental and 12 beauty stores during the year and refurbished 11 departmental and five beauty stores.

“We have onboarded Kavindra Mishra (Kavi) as CEO for home business and chief commercial officer (external brands). Offline expansion is one of our key strategies,” Nair added.