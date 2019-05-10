Shoppers Stop Q4 ebidta up 22 per cent, will be back on Amazon

Shoppers Stop ebidta for Q4 was up 22.1 per cent while sales grew 4.7 per cent. In the quarter one Shoppers Stop store, one M.A.C store and one Clinique store were added. For the full year, ebidta grew 19.1 per cent over the previous year. For the full year, sales grew six per cent. Profit after tax was up 578.7 per cent. During the year two Shoppers Stop stores, seven M.A.C stores, three Clinique stores and three Bobbi Brown stores were added. During the course of the year, the company provided one-off depreciation for Rs 32.53 crores due to one store closure, one store relocation, upgrading stores and re-evaluating the life of the assets in line with the lease period.

Last year was a pivotal for Shoppers Stop as the company reviewed every aspect of its business and worked aggressively towards strengthening its strategic pillars of First Citizen Members, Personal Shoppers, Exclusive Brands and Beauty. Key investments were made in a new leadership team, aiming at sustainable and industry leading growth in the years ahead. The keystones of fashion, personalization and convenience remain at the core. Shoppers Stop is committed to doing what is in the best interest of customers, associates and shareholders.

Meanwhile Shoppers Stop will be back on Amazon. In February, Shoppers Stop had delisted itself from the US-based online giant to comply with the amended foreign ownership rules that bar e-commerce companies from holding shares in entities selling on their platforms. India’s oldest department chain will relist its products through a subsidiary that runs online operations.