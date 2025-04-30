Shoppers Stop Q4 profit plummets 91 percent

Indian departmental store chain Shoppers Stop's annual report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, reveals a mixed bag of financial results. While revenue from operations saw a moderate increase, the company's net profit experienced a sharp decline.

The company that retails brands such as Armani Exchange and Michael Kors in India, recorded over 91 percent decline in its fourth-quarter profit. Consolidated net profit for the quarter nosedived to 19.9 million rupees versus 231.8 million rupees a year ago.

However, revenues from operations increased 1.7 percent and same store sales grew 3 percent during the fourth quarter.

Kavindra Mishra, MD and CEO of Shoppers Stop Ltd said, “Shoppers Stop delivered consistent performance despite continued softness in demand and a challenging macro environment.”

“Our strategy of premiumization continues to yield strong results, with premium brands contributing 65% of total sales, +7% YoY. This emphasizes our position as a destination of choice for modern Indian consumers seeking aspirational and world-class experiences,” Mishra added.

For the full year ended March 31, 2025, net profit declined 85.90 percent to Rs 10.89 crore, while sales rose 7.21 percent to Rs 4627.64 crore compared to the previous year.