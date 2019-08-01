Shoppers Stop records positive Q1 results, ebitda up 15 per cent

Shoppers Stop quarterly ebitda has risen 15.4 per cent. Like-to-like sales are up 5.2 per cent. Its personal shopper service, the first-of-its-kind in India, is gaining rapid momentum as customers embrace the shopping experiences. This differentiated service has propelled a record number of new first citizen member enrollments. This is the country’s longest running and most coveted loyalty program and was launched in 1994 and today contributes 82 per cent of the sales revenue.

The group continues to build on its strong platform of celebrating women with its exciting campaigns, product assortment and constantly innovating on its beauty offerings including launching India's first truly luxury beauty concept store, Arcelia. It will continue to invest in its private brands, design studio, sampling units and testing labs that are now operational and expects to see a positive impact in its collection range from the coming seasons. The company has accelerated its journey towards a digital transformation for speed and higher agility and is focused on investing in digitization, innovating with new retail formats, renovating existing stores and expanding footprint to enrich the shopping experience for customers. The country's economic growth has slowed down in overall consumption, impacting primarily agriculture, retail and manufacturing.