Showroom and online shop: Marc Cain expands into the US

German clothing retailer Marc Cain is expanding into the US with the opening of its own showroom and online shop in New York's Chelsea district, Manhattan, the brand announced on Thursday. Located on the top floor of the Chelsea Arts Building, where other brands are also housed, it offers an area of ​​165 square metres. There, the womenswear specialist presents its latest collections, which are now also available in the new US web shop.

“The US is an important growth market for Marc Cain and we are continuing our expansion course,” said Stephen Belfer, managing director for Marc Cain in Canada and the US. “The opening of our NY showroom in Chelsea and the launch of the web shop underscore our commitment to the US market.”

In the US, Mark Cain is already represented by 75 retail partners and two of its own stores - in New York and New Jersey. Further expansion is planned for the rest of the year. This includes expanding to larger sales channels and setting up selected shop-in-shops, according to Bodelshausen.

In mid-June, Marc Cain expanded with its own web shops in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg, Croatia, Greece, Romania and Bulgaria. With the expansion into the US, the brand is now represented in 28 markets, including Canada and several European countries. In the coming year, Marc Cain also wants to expand its presence in Asia.