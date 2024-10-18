Showroomprivé posts 7.9 percent decline in Q3 sales

Showroomprivé recorded a gross merchandise value (GMV) of 703 million euros over the first nine months of 2024, down 0.7 percent, while sales also declined by 5.1 percent compared to the same period last year.

For the third quarter, GMV of 204 million euros decreased by 2.3 percent and sales at 128.7 million euros declined by 7.9 percent. During the quarter, the company said Showroomprivé was impacted by shortage of supply during the summer.

Commenting on the trading results, David Dayan, chairman and CEO of Showroomprivé, said in a statement: "The beginning of September has been more active and witnesses the full potential of our platforms to value products from well-known brands. We are going to build on these first encouraging signals to accelerate the roll-out of our ACE roadmap."

The company added that Beauté Privée posted a decline of 6 percent, held back by the transitory impact of logistics reorganisation.

International sales increased by 11 percent over the nine months of the year. The marketplace published a GMV of 35 million euros, an increase of 57 percent compared to the same period in 2023. The travel & leisure segment was up 10 percent, while SRP Media reported a decline in sales, due to lower-than-expected traffic on the group’s sites and an unfavourable environment for advertising spending.

The Bradery recorded a progression of 47 percent since the beginning of the year, all quarters posting sustained growth. Showroomprivé said that the company was able to escape the summer gloom by positioning itself as a relay for brand sales and by relying on its archive sales.