SilkFred’s debts mount to 4.4 million pounds, sale anticipated "shortly"

A new filing has revealed that collapsed multibrand e-tailer SilkFred is said to owe an estimated 4.4 million pounds to unsecured creditors.

A joint administrators document filed with the UK’s Companies House by Quantuma Advisory has shown the company, which fell into administration in October 2025, owes 463,597 pounds to brands that were trading via the marketplace.

A list of impacted womenswear labels have been disclosed in the filing, including Girl in Mind, AX Paris, Yumi, Pretty Lavish, Religion, Traffic People, Dancing Leopard, and Goddiva.

Consumer creditors, amounting to 22,822 individuals, are also owed around 1.8 million pounds, while its 14 employees are due 878,401 pounds. A further 558,110 pounds is owed to trade and expense creations and 404,109 pounds is owed to contractors.

Administrators will continue to manage the company during the 12 month period, which may result in “exiting to dissolution”. It is further “anticipated that there will be insufficient funds to pay a distribution to preferential, secondary preferential and unsecured creditors,” the filing noted.

Gordon Brothers has been called in to value the business in preparation for a potential sale. According to administrators, 39 interested parties have been given access to further information regarding the company and its assets, and several offers have been received. A sale is expected to complete “shortly”.