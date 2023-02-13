Silvia Onofri named brand president of VF’s Napapijri

VF Corporation has named its new brand president of Napapijri, an Italian brand it counts as a member of its portfolio.

In a post on her LinkedIn, Silvia Onofri announced she was to be the individual stepping into the leadership position, succeeding Massimo Ferrucci, who exited the company last year.

She joins the group from Bally, where she spent over 15 years in various roles, most recently serving as the Swiss luxury house’s executive vice president global wholesale and e-commerce.

At the brand, she also held the roles chief commercial officer global wholesale and licences, CEO EMEA & vice president wholesale and managing director global travel retail, among others.

Prior to Bally, Onofri additionally worked at Bulgari, where she served in the positions of marketing and product manager and corporate trade marketing manager over the course of nearly seven years.

Her appointment comes after a slew of leadership changes at VF Corp, moves it made ahead of reporting a slump in sales for 2022’s Q3.

Among the shifts was the appointment of general managers at Timberland and The North Face for EMEA, a region where the group reported a two percent drop in sales.

In its financial report, VF also detailed measures to accelerate growth, including rightsizing the dividend payout to drive a return to the company’s target leverage ratio.