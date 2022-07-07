Simplifyber closes 3.5 million dollar funding round to scale business

Sustainable manufacturer Simplifyber has announced it has closed a 3.5 million dollar round of seed funding, led by At One Ventures.

The company creates moldable garments and shoe uppers from cellulose-based liquid in a process that it said is sustainable and less resource-intensive, providing a biodegradable solution that avoids waste.

Its co-founder and CEO Maria Intscher-Owrang, who has previously worked as a designer and director at a range of fashion houses including Vera Wang and Calvin Klein, said the idea for the company came when she noticed how additive manufacturing was being used in a number of industries, but not fashion.

“We discovered a way to create clothing using soft plant fibres,” Intscher-Owrang added, in a release. “We start with a liquid cellulose – made in a lab, not a mill – which is then poured on specially-designed moulds and dried, eliminating fabric waste altogether and allowing on-demand, stock-free service.”

The new funding hopes to help in scaling the solution and bring its capabilities of manufacturing daily wear to more apparel brands.