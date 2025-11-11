Six Stories doubles down on US with new distribution centre

British bridalwear label Six Stories has reaffirmed its commitment to the US with the launch of a dedicated distribution centre in New Jersey. The site will be operated in partnership with THG Fulfil, part of the THG Ingenuity business which separated from UK-based THG Plc in January 2025.

The opening of the facility reflects a continuation in Six Stories’ global expansion strategy, which has recently zoned in on the US market in response to “surging” demand for bridesmaid and occasionwear.

The brand already upped its efforts to target this region in September, establishing new partnerships with Nordstrom and Macy’s, which have since “driven strong sales and high engagement”, a press release reported.

The US now accounts for 25 percent of Six Stories’ total sales thanks to an almost 40 percent year-on-year growth. With the addition of a distribution centre, Six Stories hopes to now scale more efficiently throughout the region, across both e-commerce and retail channels.

The facility’s introduction intends to enable faster delivery, reduced shipping costs and smoother customer service, catering to sales via Macy’s, Nordstrom and the brand’s US e-commerce platform.

In a statement, Samantha Lister, merchandising director who oversaw the US project, added: "The US has always been a key growth market for us. Establishing a dedicated distribution hub with THG gives us the infrastructure to serve American customers with the same speed, quality, and care that built our reputation in the UK."

Six Stories was founded in 2019 by husband and wife duo Lucy and Ross Menghini, who have set about prioritising an “emotionally premium” experience through the label. In an interview with FashionUnited, Lucy Menghini shared that alongside targeting US growth, the brand was also eyeing new categories and technologies with a focus on personalisation.