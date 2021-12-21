Skechers appoints Zulema Garcia to its board of directors

Skechers USA, Inc. has announced that Zulema Garcia joined its board of directors and the company’s audit committee. In addition, the company announced that four current members – Jeffrey Greenberg, Geyer Kosinski, Richard Rappaport and Tom Walsh – have resigned from the board, bringing the total number of directors to seven.

Garcia, the company said, is the senior vice-president of internal audit at Herbalife Nutrition, a global nutrition company.

Commenting on the new addition to the company’s board, Robert Greenberg, Skechers chief executive officer and chairman said: “Zulema’s wealth of experience both at a global consumer goods company and at one of the world’s leading accounting firms will provide Skechers a welcome viewpoint as we work to drive continued success for Skechers.”

Prior to joining Herbalife in October 2019, she was an audit partner at KPMG LLP, where she spent 24 years, most recently serving as the deputy professional practice partner of the South Region (audit) KPMG One Americas and also served as an audit quality support partner and diversity co-partner champion (audit). Garcia currently serves on the board of trustees of Mount St. Mary’s University and the board of directors of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles.

The Skechers board of directors is now comprised of Robert Greenberg, Skechers president Michael Greenberg, Skechers chief operating officer David Weinberg, as well as independent members Katherine Blair, Morton Erlich, Zulema Garcia, and Richard Siskind.