Skechers expands legwear distribution deal to the UK and Europe

Footwear and apparel brand Skechers has expanded its 20-year legwear licensing partnership with New York-based designer, manufacturer, and distributor of legwear, apparel, and accessories, United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC), to include distribution in the UK and European Union.

The license will be managed in these two added territories through ULAC's newly formed, wholly-owned subsidiaries in the UK and EU: United Legwear & Apparel UK Ltd. and United Legwear & Apparel Europe BV, respectively.

The move will allow Skechers to leverage ULAC's sales and distribution strengths in these territories to increase their market footprint.

Isaac Ash, chief executive and president of ULAC, said in a statement: "ULAC has had a successful partnership with Skechers for two decades in North America. With the establishment of ULAC Europe B.V. in 2023, it's a strategic time for Skechers to tap into our capabilities and increase their legwear presence in retailers across these countries."

As part of the deal, Skechers will now have dedicated showroom space at ULAC Europe B.V.'s headquarters in Amsterdam and the London showroom, where buyers from key retailers can easily view the legwear collections for men, women and kids.

Skechers lifestyle and high-performance socks for running, golf, basketball, football, and pickleball for men and women, as well as Skechers lifestyle socks for children. The legwear is available in Skechers retail stores and retailers across the US and Europe.

Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, added: "Customers' enthusiastic response to our offering of Skechers-branded socks has paved the way for additional expansion opportunities, including in Europe.

"With a long history together, United Legwear understands the Skechers brand, our need for quality and style, and our consumers. Together, we can bring more comfort to the people of Europe."