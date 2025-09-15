Skechers goes private: 3G Capital completes acquisition

Skechers U.S.A., Inc., the world's third-largest footwear company, has been acquired in a 9 billion dollars go-private deal with Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital. The acquisition, which was first announced on May 5, 2025, has been completed, and as a result, Skechers' shares will no longer be traded on the NYSE as of September 12.

The company's leadership team will remain in place, with Robert Greenberg continuing as Chief Executive Officer and Michael Greenberg as President. This move marks a new chapter for Skechers as it transitions to private ownership under 3G Capital.

Led by co-founders Alex Behring and Daniel Schwartz, 3G Capital is known for its owner-operator approach to long-term investing. The firm has a history of partnering with management and founding families to acquire and grow iconic businesses, a strategy it will now apply to Skechers.