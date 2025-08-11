Skechers remains on growth course in second quarter

Footwear retailer Skechers USA Inc. achieved strong revenue and profit growth in the second quarter of the 2025 fiscal year.

According to an interim report published on Friday, the company, which is about to be acquired by financial investor 3G Capital, generated revenue of 2.44 billion dollars in the months from April to June. This represented an increase of 13.1 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted for exchange rate changes, revenue grew by 11.5 percent. Wholesale business revenue increased by 15.0 percent to 1.30 billion dollars. Revenue in the company's own retail business increased by 11.0 percent to 1.14 billion dollars.

International business boosts revenue development

Skechers owes the significant increase to strong growth in its international business. While total revenue in the US domestic market declined by 0.2 percent to 862.1 million dollars, international revenue increased by 22.0 percent to 1.58 billion dollars. The EMEA region was the growth driver, with an increase of 48.5 percent to 731.5 million dollars. However, revenue declined in China, decreasing by 8.2 percent to 287.2 million dollars.

Due to a lower gross margin and higher operating costs, operating profit fell by 16.2 percent to 173.1 million dollars in the second quarter. However, net profit attributable to shareholders increased by 21.5 percent to 170.5 million dollars.

In the first six months, revenue reached 4.85 billion dollars, exceeding the prior-year level by 10.0 percent. Net profit attributable to shareholders grew by 7.5 percent to 372.9 million dollars.