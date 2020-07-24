Skechers revenue drops 42 percent for Q2

The company said on Thursday its Q2 net loss slipped. Revenues slipped by 42 percent from the same period last year.

The company's net profit for Q2 was -68 million dollars, down from 75 million dollars a year earlier. Furthermore, revenues slipped to 730 million dollars. Compared to 6 percent a year ago, the profit margin of the company dropped to -9 percent.

Skechers USA, Inc. is an American lifestyle and performance footwear company, founded in California in 1992. Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, and listed in New York, the brand is now the third largest athletic footwear brand in the United States.

As of 2020, Skechers has more than 13,100 employees and operates over 3,500 stores.

