Skechers signs lease for digital land in Decentraland metaverse

Sportswear retailer Skechers is set to make its move into the metaverse, signing a lease for a retail space in Decentraland’s Fashion District.

Additionally, the company also filed a number of international trademark applications to sell virtual goods, such as footwear and apparel, as it plans to continue expanding into the digital world.

“Our Decentraland agreement is an investment in our future,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, in a release. “We look forward to embarking on this virtual era, and exploring creative ways for our brand to engage with new customers and audiences as we launch the new Skechers experience.”

Skechers follows in the footsteps of a number of fashion brands that have already staked their claim on digital land, including Philip Plein, who recently purchased a significant 1.4 million dollar plot also in Decentraland.