Skechers sues Hermès over patent infringement

Footwear brand Skechers has filed a case against luxury fashion house Hermès in Manhattan’s federal court, claiming that two of the brand’s footwear styles infringe on a number of its patents.

The Hermès designs in question, the Éclair and Envol, were launched in 2022 and incorporate mid-sole and undersole design elements.

According to Skechers, the two silhouettes infringe multiple patents for the brand’s Massage Fit technology, which it utilises in its Go Walk series and other product lines.

The brand has previously sued Fila and Reebok, among other footwear companies, for similar infringement claims of its Go Walk patents, with each of the disputes eventually settling.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Skechers said: “Skechers invests tremendous resources into research and development to introduce fresh, unique and exciting footwear technology to its customers year in and year out.

“It is disappointing that a company of Hermès’ reputation and standing has chosen to copy and infringe Skechers’ patented designs.

“While Skechers always prefers to compete in the marketplace rather than the courtroom, the company has no choice but to seek legal recourse when competitors blatantly tread on our rights.”