Skechers SVP of domestic sales Rick Graham to retire

After nearly three decades with Skechers, senior vice president of domestic sales Rick Graham has announced his retirement from the company.

“We’re celebrating the 30th anniversary of Skechers this year, and Rick (Graham) has been a part of our family since the beginning,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, adding, “He excelled at the company from the moment he joined us as a regional sales rep in 1993. For 18 years, Rick served as SVP for domestic sales guiding the best team in the business and building key relationships to help Skechers become the leader it is today.”

The company said through his tenure with Skechers, Graham was also a key account manager, regional manager and the VP of sales/women’s. He’s been recognized as a Skechers President’s Award winner and gives back to the footwear industry community as a board member of the Two-Ten Foundation.

The company added that The Comfort Technology CompanyTM has promoted footwear industry veteran Pete Calichman—a member of the Skechers team since 2017—to succeed Graham in this position. Graham and Calichman will work together through the end of 2022.

Greenberg added: “Pete (Calichman) will carry the Skechers torch and we believe expand upon our established success thanks to his business acumen, relationships and team building skills.”

Calichman brings to the role more than 25 years of footwear industry experience, chiefly at Saucony where he started as a sales representative and eventually became vice president of sales, national accounts. After a few years as vice president of sales with Stride Rite, Calichman joined Skechers in 2017 where he was vice president of women’s: outdoor, sport, sport-active before his promotion to SVP of domestic sales.