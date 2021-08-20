Skechers to donate one million dollars to Haiti earthquake relief

Footwear retailer Skechers has announced its plan to donate a total of one million dollars to three charities committed to assisting in Haiti earthquake relief.

Community Organised Relief Effort, Hope for Haiti and World Central Kitchen will each receive part of the donation. The retailer hopes that the support of these organisations will help Haitian people in need of immediate assistance.

The donation follows the deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake that took place on the island over the weekend, with a total of over 2,000 deaths reported and over 10,000 injured according to government officials.

“As soon as we heard about the devastation on Saturday, it was clear that Skechers needed to step up and help the people of Haiti,” said president of Skechers, Michael Greenburg, in a release. “This is just a kickoff. We are expecting to raise significant additional funds through the Million Dollar Challenge for Haiti - one that will encourage our ambassadors, partners and employees to donate with us as the need is tremendous. We are so proud of our associates and affiliates around the globe. We know that our teams and partners will come through for the people of Haiti whose lives have been upturned. Skechers is a culture of caring and making a difference is paramount to who we are.”

Skechers has been a regular presence in a number of natural disaster relief funds, including setting up initiatives to raise money for the aftereffects of Hurricane Katrina, Irma and Maria, as well as working closely with similar organisations for the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

The additional Million Dollar Challenge for Haiti was launched through the Skechers Foundation in a bid to raise more money to go towards relief efforts. A number of company employees, ambassadors and licensees have since donated to the fund, including United Legwear and Apparel Company, Fossil Group and Onskinery GmbH. These donations are in addition to the previous one million dollars and will also go to the three organisations stated.