Skechers to expand global headquarters

Footwear brand Skechers is adding more than 175,000 square foot of office, design and showroom space to its corporate headquarters in California as part of its commitment to global growth.

The expansion of the Skechers corporate headquarters will span several adjacent buildings in Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach, California to more than double the company’s current office, bringing it to just over 330,000 square feet.

“We started Skechers in a Manhattan Beach condominium in 1992, and now we’re a global brand with annual sales of over 4 billion US dollars in 2017,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers in a statement. “Through our years of incredible growth, we’ve called the South Bay home, so to be able to expand our headquarters where this company was born, is important to who we are. This community inspires all that we do, and we share it with visiting customers from around the globe who shop and eat locally and fall in love with our beaches.”

Skechers chief operating officer, David Weinberg, added: “It’s been a challenge to meet the needs of our growing business with our existing space. This investment in our corporate headquarters allows us to better plan for the future and increase efficiencies. It will allow us to consolidate our teams, give us room to grow, and enhance our work, design, meeting and showroom space.”

At the centrepiece will be a more than 100,000-square-foot design centre as well as neighbouring executive offices on Pacific Coast Highway in Hermosa Beach. Additionally, there will be an expansion to the existing building at 330 South Sepulveda Boulevard and a new office across the street in Manhattan Beach.

All buildings are being developed with sustainability in mind to achieve LEED Gold certification upon completion, including using eco-friendly features such as solar panels, daylight harvesting and motion-controlled lighting, high-performance glass, R30 insulation, and Forest Stewardship-certified wood. Additionally, landscaping will utilise drought-tolerant bio-filtration planters with low-water use plumbing and irrigation.

“As a fast moving, forward-thinking brand, it’s essential for Skechers to expand our office space to stay ahead of the curve,” said Robert Greenberg, Skechers chief executive officer. “We have always focused on meeting the needs of consumers around the world, growing our business significantly including more than doubling our annual sales in four years, but we also believe there are numerous opportunities to strategically expand our business. The new Skechers Corporate Headquarters will give us the much-needed space to achieve this. And with completion anticipated for 2022, this beautiful new headquarters will mark the celebration of our 30th anniversary.”

Image: courtesy of Skechers - a rendering depicting the new Skechers Design Centre in Hermosa Beach, California