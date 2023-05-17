Skin Pharm secures 15 million US dollar investment

Beauty brand and aesthetic skin care practice Skin Pharm has received a minority investment from Prelude Growth Partners.

The 15 million US dollar investment from the female-founded growth equity firm, focused on high-potential, fast-growing consumer brands, will fund the company’s “aggressive” clinic expansion plans across the US and contribute to its ongoing product development.

In a statement, Skin Pharm, which operates clinics in Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, and Franklin, with Houston and Alpharetta slated to open in the coming months, said it plans to open 20 more clinics by 2025.

In addition, the new capital will expand the brand's award-winning product line that launched in 2018, which has grown to nearly 20 products, including serum and clarifying pads.

Image: Skin Pharm by Haley Birdsey and Jenny Austin; Skin Pharm products

Maegan Griffin, founder and chief executive of Skin Pharm, said in a statement: “With this strategic partnership, we will be able to achieve our dream of expanding Skin Pharm to every major city and continue to stay at the forefront of an ever-changing industry — all while maintaining the same quality of care our patients and customers deserve.

“We are excited to work with a female-founded growth partner that shares our passion for supporting women in business.”

Neda Daneshzadeh, co-founder and managing partner of Prelude Growth, added: “Skin Pharm has created a uniquely differentiated, trusted brand with a quality of experience and loyalty, which is unrivalled in the industry.

“We see long-term secular growth in this category driven by consumers seeking efficacy and results. We look forward to working closely together with Maegan and her team as they execute on their strategic growth plan.”