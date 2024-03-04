Skiwear label OOSC Clothing secures 1.4 million pounds in government funding

Skiwear brand OOSC Clothing has snapped up a 1.4 million pound export finance package with HSBC UK through the government’s credit agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF).

The deal aims to support OOSC in expanding its presence into key markets such as the European Union (EU), the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand through distributors like Asos, Decathlon, Zalando, Macy’s and Hudson Bay, among others.

In addition to this, the government envisions OOSC using the funding to further purchase more inventory to support their growth in global sales, fulfilling more international orders from major retailers in the process.

In a release, OOSC co-founder and director Nick Marsden said: “For the last two years, UKEF support has been crucial for our international growth. We’re seeing customers around the world get excited not only by our retro-styled products, but also by our industry-leading sustainability credentials and the wider impact we’re having on the planet.

“UKEF has played a critical role in facilitating our international growth, strengthening our presence in existing markets and entering new ones. We simply would not have grown as fast as we have without its support.”

Marsden launched the brand alongside his friend Aaron McLaughlin in 2015, offering customers retro-inspired skiwear, swimwear and gymwear “made from recycled plastic bottles and sea waste like fishing nets”.

The duo, now exporting to over 110 countries from their regional website, have previously been supported by the UKEF in 2021 with a 450,000 pound facility and a green trade loan based on the brand’s sustainability credentials.