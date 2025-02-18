Sla the Label shutters following legal battle

Independent womenswear brand Sla the Label has announced it will be shutting down after a legal battle left it financially struggling.

The news was announced on the Instagram account of founder Sarah Ashcroft, a fashion blogger who launched the brand back in 2019.

On her social media, Ashcroft said that after “six years of dedication, passion and relentless hard work, Sla has had to come to an end”.

The closure is the result of a legal battle with a manufacturer that Ashcroft said had breached the brand’s trust, leaving behind “catastrophic” impact and an “uphill struggle to recover from the financial damage” it caused.

“For over a year, I fought tirelessly to save the brand–exploring every possible avenue to keep it alive–but ultimately, the weight of this situation became impossible to overcome,” Ashcroft added.

It brings to an end yet another UK-based independent business, once again highlighting the currently challenging environment for such companies in the region.

Last year, celebrity-favoured womenswear brand The Vampire’s Wife closed its doors after facing hefty debt repayments, while reality star Kerry Katona’s own business, Kerry’s Boutique, also shuttered, with online filings stating that the retailer was dissolved via a compulsory strike-off.

Sla operated largely online over its lifespan, offering premium occasion and ready-to-wear collections to cater to a mission of “empowering women through fashion”.