Slikk secures 10 million dollars to expand fast fashion delivery and Try & Buy model

Slikk, an online platform that delivers clothing and accessories within 60 minutes in Bengaluru (southern India), secured 10 million dollars in a series A round. Nexus Venture Partners led this round, with participation from Lightspeed. The founders announced this via the career platform LinkedIn. Slikk is using the investment to expand its range to new categories such as beauty and shoes, introduce direct returns and expand the service in more urban areas.

Lightspeed is doubling its investment and re-entering shortly after the seed round of 3.2 million dollars in March. Apparel Resources reports that Multiply Ventures and other investors are also participating.

The founders Akshay Gulati, Om Prakash Swami and Bipin Singh started Slikk in Bengaluru in March 2024. The city is known as the centre of India’s tech industry. Slikk combines fast delivery with a Try & Buy model, where customers can try on clothes before deciding to buy them. The platform anticipates the trend-sensitive and fast purchasing cycles of young consumers. It offers over 80 brands, including Snitch, The Souled Store, Freakins, Uptownie and Bewakoof.