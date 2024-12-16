Smartwool names new distributor in Benelux

Smartwool, the sock and apparel brand based in Denver, Colorado, part of the VF Corporation, has appointed Ideavelop BV as its exclusive distributor for Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

The move is part of VF strengthening its natural apparel portfolio in EMEA by building on Ideavelop’s 25-year partnership with sustainable merino wool brand Icebreaker, which is also part of the group.

In a statement, VF said that Ideavelop overseeing sales and marketing for Smartwool in the Benelux region would “strengthen the brands’ presence in the performance apparel market by offering retailers and consumers sustainable, premium alternatives to synthetic-based products”.

Dariusz Boniecki, head of sales for Icebreaker and Smartwool EMEA, said: “By uniting the strengths of two global leaders in Merino and natural fibres, we are creating a more agile and responsive business model. This positions us to effectively challenge the synthetic-dominated performance apparel industry.

“Each brand will maintain its unique identity while benefiting from strategic synergies, laying a robust foundation for sustainable and profitable growth. This will significantly enhance our relevance and appeal to consumers in the outdoor and performance apparel markets across EMEA. As we expand our footprint, icebreaker and Smartwool are excited to deepen our collaboration with key partners, exploring new avenues for growth through innovative, sustainable partnerships and initiatives. Together with our valued partners, we envision leading the charge towards a more natural and sustainable future in the apparel industry.”