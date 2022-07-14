Smashbox Cosmetics to exit UK market

Los Angeles-born Smashbox Cosmetics, known for its primers, has announced that it is pulling out of the UK and Ireland at the end of September.

In a statement shared on its social media, Smashbox Cosmetics said: “An accumulation of challenges has sadly been more than our business can withstand and we’ve had to make the heart-breaking decision to no longer accept orders in the UK and Ireland. We’ve loved being a part of your creativity and expression and we’re forever grateful.”

Smashbox Cosmetics, part of Estée Lauder Companies, didn’t elaborate further, just stating that it will no longer take orders on its website from September 29. It also added that gift cards can no longer be purchased and that existing gift card balances will only be honoured until the end of September.

Estée Lauder Companies owned Smashbox to pull out of the UK and Ireland

A spokesperson for owner The Estée Lauder Companies told FashionUnited over e-mail: “Over recent years, Smashbox’s UK sales have been impacted by changes in the brand’s retail space and location, combined with competitive challenges and we have had to make the difficult decision to cease selling the brand in the UK and Ireland. Smashbox will continue to sell in various other markets around the world.

“The Estée Lauder Companies is committed to ensuring that it is focused on investing its resources into the most strategic long-term growth opportunities and value creation globally.”

The beauty brand was born out of a real photo studio, Smashbox Studios in LA in 1996 by brothers Dean and Davis Factor, great-grandsons of acclaimed Hollywood make-up artist Max Factor.