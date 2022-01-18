SMCP appoints new chairman of the board, Christophe Cuvillier

Luxury group SMCP has announced Christophe Cuvillier has been appointed as the chairman of the board of directors.

The announcement closely follows a reshuffling of the board by the company, as decided by its ordinary shareholders’ meeting on January 14.

In a statement, Cuvillier said he was “grateful” for the confidence the company has in him and was proud to continue his commitment to the group.

He added: “SMCP’s clear and ambitious strategic roadmap is bearing fruit and will help consolidate the group’s position as a world leader in affordable luxury.”

Cuvillier will be working closely with Isabelle Guichot, SMCP’s CEO, and her management team.

Guichot joined the group in 2017, as CEO of Maje, and in 2021 was appointed CEO of SCMP as a whole. The luxury group also consists of Sandro, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac.