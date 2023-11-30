SMCP expands into India with Reliance Brands

Luxury conglomerate SMCP has announced that it will be taking its first steps into India as a continuation of its international expansion strategy.

The move comes via a partnership with Reliance Brands Limited, a luxury and premium trade firm that will become the exclusive distributor of the Sandro and Maje brands in the market.

“This new partnership illustrates the pursuit of SMCP expansion, currently in 47 countries, in key markets with high potential of growth,” a press release on the matter read.

To kick off the deal, Reliance is set to open around 10 stores selling SMCP brands over the next three to five years, with the first to launch in Mumbai’s Jio World Plaza.

For India-based firm, the deal with SMCP further enhances its already impressive portfolio of notable global brands that have utilised the company’s capabilities in a bid to capture a share of the Indian market.

Among the brands that it currently works with are the likes of Balenciaga, Valentino, Burberry and Bottega Veneta