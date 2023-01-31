SMCP's ‘Retail Lab’ academy for sales advisors launches

French luxury marketplace SMCP has officially launched its SMCP Retail Lab academy, established together with EMA SUP Paris and Institut Français de la Mode (the Paris Fashion School).

The school offers students a certified training course to become an experienced sales advisor, with a programme that takes place over a year in the form of work-study schemes run alongside four of the fashion group’s brands.

The schedule includes a customised omnichannel training course in sales consultancy, several days on fashion culture and the challenges of sustainability and education on brands, their DNA and operations, hosted by SMCP.

For the first class, 20 students were selected from an admission campaign launched over social media and various other channels.

SMCP said that it welcomed candidates from all backgrounds, requiring no resume or level of experience, with those interested simply asked to answer a series of questions to express their interest in the programme.

The project is supported by the founders of SMCP-owned brands Sandro and Maje, Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom, as well as the group’s CEO Isabelle Guichot.

In a release, Guichot said: “Within the group, we encourage our teams to think outside the box and develop their entrepreneurial spirit.

“The birth of our academy, which follows a hackathon organised by the group, is a perfect illustration of our passion and our entrepreneurial spirit that enable us to face the challenges of our market.”