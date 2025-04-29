SMCP sales increase in first quarter, except in asia

The sales of the ready-to-wear group SMCP, parent company of the brands Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac, increased by 3.4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, to 297 million euros, progressing in all geographical areas except Asia.

Isabelle Guichot, chief executive officer of the group, highlighted “a complex and volatile macroeconomic context”. She added in a statement published on Tuesday that they would approach “the coming months with a cautious but confident approach”.

“We will continue our efforts in terms of cost control, operational agility and sustainable development, in order to continue our profitable growth dynamic,” she said.

In detail, the Asia Pacific region recorded a decrease in sales of 8 percent, while France progressed by 4 percent. Sales in the Europe-Middle East-Africa area (excluding France) increased by 9.6 percent and those in the Americas region by 4.4 percent.

By brand, Sandro led sales with an increase of 5.1 percent, followed by Claudie Pierlot and Fursac with plus 2.5 percent. Maje closed the march with a small increase of 1.6 percent.

SMCP closed 22 stores in the first quarter, in particular “for Claudie Pierlot in Europe, as well as in Canada with the closure of the Hudson's Bay corners which should be replaced by a new local partnership”. The group's network now has 1,640 points of sale.

It highlighted that several key openings via partners had taken place in new markets, in India and the Balkans.

In Asia, the decrease in sales is linked to the “optimisation” of the network in China with 65 net closures in 2024, SMCP stated.

SMCP added: “However, as a sign that the action plan put in place in 2024 is beginning to bear fruit, sales in China are stabilising on the comparable perimeter of stores, as anticipated”.

The group will hold its annual general meeting on June 12. (AFP)