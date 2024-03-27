Snaps Clothing secures 1.65 million US dollars in funding

Texas-based men’s clothing brand Snaps Clothing Co. has secured 1.65 million US dollars in new seed funding led by Morrison Seger Venture Capital Partners.

This marks the first seeding round for the apparel brand and it was oversubscribed by 60 percent due in part to celebrity investors, including Jay Demarus from American country music group Rascal Flatts and 'Bachelor' host Chris Harrison taking part.

Other investors included country music artist Sammy Kershaw, MMA legend Chuck Liddell, TV host Chet Garner, actor Corey Brooks, MLB player Johnny Damon, and founder of J. Hilburn Veeral Rathod.

Snaps Clothing Co. campaign Credits: Snaps Clothing Co.

The clothing company, co-founded by Edgar Baronne and Patrick Lynn, is looking to reinvent Western wear by bridging the gap between traditional Western wear and today’s modern menswear market with a new contemporary line of pearl snap shirts.

Snaps Clothing Co. said in a statement that it would use the financing to accelerate brand recognition and product innovation by continuing to expand its product line. Snap added that the funding will also help it break into a new high-touch partnership, which will be announced later this spring.

Rogers Healy, founder of Morrison Seger VC Partners, said: “Snaps Clothing has become one of the most exciting brands our team has had the pleasure of working with. We continue to partner with extremely hands-on and strategic investors that understand the potential in this company. We are proud to have raised an oversubscribed round for the team.”