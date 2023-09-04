Sneaker brand Hidnander names Adam Kakembo as its first CEO

Founded in 2019, sneaker brand Hidnander has appointed Sneaker Adam Kakembo as the brand’s first chief executive officer (CEO).

The company said in a release that Kakembo is a brand builder with an entrepreneurial spirit and a well-regarded figure in the premium luxury and branded goods’ sectors.

“This is an exciting time for Hidnander. The brand is uniquely positioned for expansion. The products are progressive and have international appeal. Hidnander has an ideal balance of originality, sustainability and aesthetics,” said Adam Kakembo.

Hidnander business has, since its conception, doubled in size every year. The core collection is luxury footwear, notably trainers, for men and women. The company added that Hidnander is scaling up for yet more dynamic growth into 2024 and beyond.

Kakembo’s résumé includes such diverse organisations as Aesop, Scotch & Soda and Loewe. He will work alongside Alessandro Vigano, Hidnander’s founder and creative director.

Currently enjoying success in Europe, the brand plans to enter the UK, USA and South Korea via wholesale and is actively seeking agents.