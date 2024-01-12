Snipes names Dennis Schröder as new CEO

Cologne-based streetwear retailer Snipes has appointed Dennis Schröder to the role of CEO.

Schröder, who has been general manager at the company since last April, succeeds Sven Voth, Snipes SE announced on Friday. The founder will remain with the company until the end of 2025. In a two-year transition, Voth will be responsible for the areas of expansion, wholesale, product trends and innovations, cooperations and the US business. He will then switch to an advisory role at the beginning of 2026.

"As founder and long-standing CEO, Sven Voth has shaped Snipes for over 25 years and uniquely positioned it strategically," said Schröder. "He has made Snipes what it is today. I look forward to continuing the story of this great company in my new role."

Schröder came to Snipes from 11teamsports, an online retailer for sporting goods in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. He has also worked for the sporting goods manufacturers Nike and Puma.

Snipes founder hands over the helm

Voth, who founded Snipes in Essen in 1998, sold the majority of his company's shares to the shoe retail group Deichmann in 2011. Following the sale of "the last shares", he will switch to an advisory role in 2026, according to the press release.

"Snipes is my life's work and will always be a part of me. I realise that it is time to hand over the baton and Dennis Schröder already enjoys the recognition of all colleagues in the company after a very short time," said Voth. "He brings with him experience from the retail business and brand side and is already noticeably enriching the company with his expertise and ideas in a very short space of time."

In addition to Schröder and Voth, the management team now consists of COO Peter Buse, CRO Daniel Bontjer and CFO Tim Spickenbom. Jim Bojko will continue to manage the US business as president of Snipes USA.