Social shopping platform Prismpop raises 5 million dollars in seed funding

Female-oriented social shopping platform Prismpop has revealed it has raised 5 million dollars in seed funding to date.

Its latest round was led by Female Founders Fund, a venture fund that invests exclusively in female-founded companies, with participation from Foundation Capital, Revolution Capital, Plum Ventures, Mucker Capital and Uphonest Capital.

Prismpop is a female-oriented online shopping community aiming to make it easier for consumers to discover and shop fashion, beauty and other products.

“We want to empower female consumers with trustworthy information to make online purchasing decisions they can feel confident in,” said founder Peggie Li in a statement.

“From the world of cosmetics to fashion to fitness, our goal is to deliver personalized content and community interaction that inspires consumers into an evolved way of shopping. It's shopping and sharing with friends re-invented,” she said.

Li, who also serves as CEO of Prismpop, founded the company in 2019.

She is an alumni of Tiktok parent Bytedance and was credited with establishing the company’s North American presence as the founder of its first US office.

Prior to joining Bytedance, she held digital media leadership roles at Maker Studios, AwesomenessTV, Leaf Group, Fox Networks, and Sony Pictures.