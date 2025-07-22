Soorty and Haelixa expand DNA-backed traceability partnership

Soorty, one of Pakistan’s largest vertically integrated denim manufacturers, is expanding its partnership with Swiss traceability pioneer Haelixa to strengthen circularity and transparency in global denim supply chains.

As global regulations tighten around greenwashing and unverified sustainability claims, Soorty and Haelixa are looking to empower fashion brands with forensic proof of recycled fibre origin, through DNA-backed traceability technology to help them meet rising demands for transparency, due diligence, and accountability.

The innovative traceability technology is embedded within Soorty’s SecondLife, a recycled cotton initiative designed to deliver measurable impact, from resource efficiency and reduced environmental footprint to supply chain visibility and brand accountability.

Soorty applies Haelixa’s DNA markers, which are invisible, non-toxic liquid-based tracers, directly to post-consumer textile waste before mechanical shredding. These markers withstand spinning, dyeing, and garment manufacturing, allowing for verification at every stage of production.

Soorty x Haelixa denim traceability DNA spray technology Credits: Soorty

Dr. Gediminas Mikutis, co-founder and chief technology officer of Haelixa, said in a statement: “In today’s complex, global textile supply chains, trust depends on proven origin. Our partnership with Soorty shows how physical traceability builds confidence in circular claims and meets the rising demand for credible, transparent sourcing.”

The partnership also gives Soorty’s brand partners the option to use a ‘Marked & Traced by Haelixa’ label on garments, including a scannable QR code that links to a dedicated landing page. This enables brands to tell the product’s sourcing story in detail and give end consumers direct access to verified data about fibre origin, processing stages, and supply chain transparency.

Eda Dikmen, senior marketing and communications manager at Soorty, added: “Our long-standing partnership with Haelixa continues to advance Soorty's commitment to circular fashion.

“By enabling reliable authentication and traceability throughout the lifecycle of the product - from our mills to the final garment, which could be traced at any time - we’re solidifying our claims while also empowering our brand partners to meet their targets with proof. This shared transparency fosters deeper trust and genuinely equips end customers to make informed decisions.”