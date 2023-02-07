Sosandar announces death of non-exec chairman

Online womenswear retailer Sosandar has confirmed the passing of Bill Murray, the company’s non-executive chairman.

The British e-commerce brand said Murray’s fellow board members and other colleagues are “deeply saddened” by the news.

In a regulatory filing, Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, co-CEOs, said: "It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Bill over the weekend. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of working with him.

“Bill has left a lasting legacy to the business and his dedication and commitment to the success and growth of Sosandar will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and condolences to Bill's family and loved ones during this terribly difficult and sad time."

Murray joined Sosandar in early 2014, with an initial focus on fundraising and later chaired the company’s board since its inception at the beginning of 2016.

Prior to Sosandar, Murray spent 22 years with Haymarket Media Group, where he served in a series of roles, including most recently managing director of digital strategy.

Sosandar said it would provide a further update in due course.