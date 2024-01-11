Sosandar increases sales by 23 percent in the third quarter

British clothing supplier Sosandar Plc welcomed positive trading in the weeks leading up to Christmas and set a new sales record in the third quarter of the 2023/24 financial year.

According to an interim statement published on Wednesday, sales in the months from October to December amounted to 14.3 million pounds. This corresponds to an increase of 23 percent compared to the same quarter last year. By restricting price discounts, the gross margin was also increased on a comparable basis, the company explained.

The clothing supplier also confirmed its expansion plans. The first stationary stores are to be opened in the UK this spring. The aim is to increase annual sales to over 100 million British pounds in the medium term, the company further noted.

For the current financial year, which closes at the end of March, the management continues to expect results "in line with market expectations". The latest momentum is expected to continue in the final quarter, according to a statement.