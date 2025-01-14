Sosandar on track for one million pound profit, continues store expansion

Womenswear label Sosandar has said it is on track to secure one million pounds in profit before tax (PBT) for the full year to 31 March 2025 as it continued to swing into a positive trajectory during the latest financial quarter.

For the three months ended 31 December 2024, the third quarter of FY25, the company reported a revenue of 12.2 million pounds, down from 14.3 million pounds in the same period of the year prior.

The decline was linked to an ongoing transition away from price promotional activities, as further represented an increase of around 50 percent against each of the initial quarters in FY25.

Sosandar’s gross margin rose from 58.3 percent to 64.7 percent, “reflecting margin enhancement prioritisation”, while an additional emphasis on profitability ahead of revenue growth helped its PBT trajectory, in line with its strategic focus.

The Q3 results showed the importance of Sosandar’s omnichannel presence, the company said in a regulatory filing, with revenue in the lead up to Christmas also particularly bolstered by strong sales in partywear and its core categories of knitwear and denim.

It is now anticipating that, for the full FY25, revenues will hit 40.5 million pounds, remaining in line with market expectations.

With things looking on track for Sosandar, the company revealed further plans to continue on its store expansion programme, with two new lease agreements for its own stores in Bath and Harrogate now confirmed.