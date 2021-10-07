Sosandar posts strong increase in first half sales

Online women’s fashion brand Sosandar reported revenue of 12.2 million pounds, a 184 percent increase for the six months to September 30, 2021.

The company witnessed a record revenue month in September as demand accelerated for new season products.

Sosandar said trading with third parties stepped up every month through the period, with September a new record. The company also reported continued improvement in EBITDA loss.

’Return to fashion’

Commenting on the first half trading, Ali Hall and Julie Lavington, co-CEOs of Sosandar said: “We are delighted to report another strong period for Sosandar with enhanced sales delivered across our entire product range as customers begin to return to the office and attend events.

“After over a year in loungewear our customers are clearly enjoying a return to fashion.”

Sosandar website visits rose 67 percent to over six million and active customers increased 41 percent since March, representing the addition of 56,000.

Repeat buyer order frequency increased 14 percent to 3.85 times, while conversion rate increased to 3.91 percent during the period under review.

The company added that gross margin was up to 56.5 percent compared to 52.3 percent in the first half of FY21 reflecting a higher proportion of full price sales compared with the comparative period which was impacted by actions taken as a consequence of Covid-19.