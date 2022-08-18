Sosandar taps new non-exec director, appoints new auditor

Sosandar has named a new board member and appointed a new auditor.

As of September 1, Lesley Watt will be a new non-executive director at the British online fashion brand. She will replace Mark Collingbourne who is stepping down.

Watt is an experienced finance director with over 25 years in board and senior finance positions. She is currently a board member at Tatton Asset Management, and previously served as chief financial officer at Miller Developments between 2017 and 2019.

Sosandar’s non-exec chair Bill Murray thanked outgoing board member Collingbourne and welcomed Watt.

“[Watt] brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with her which will help facilitate the future progress of the business,” Murray said. “The board looks forward to working with Lesley as the group continues to execute on its growth strategy.”

Additionally, Sosandar announced the appointment of Saffery Champness LLP as its new auditor following a formal tender process, with immediate effect.